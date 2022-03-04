Of course this does not necessarily mean we are out of the woods, but its better news than we've been getting anyway.

As it happened:

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is on fire

USD, yen up and 'risk' falling - Russia is shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant

Ukraine has asked Russia to stop shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant

2 of 6 reactors at Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine have been safely shut down

Brent up $4, US oil up $%, ES & NQ smashed, USD and yen higher

Ukraine nuclear reactor on fire - spokesman says there is nuclear fuel inside

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Location of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant