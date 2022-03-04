Of course this does not necessarily mean we are out of the woods, but its better news than we've been getting anyway.
As it happened:
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is on fire
USD, yen up and 'risk' falling - Russia is shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant
Ukraine has asked Russia to stop shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant
2 of 6 reactors at Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine have been safely shut down
Brent up $4, US oil up $%, ES & NQ smashed, USD and yen higher
Ukraine nuclear reactor on fire - spokesman says there is nuclear fuel inside
Location of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant