Canada retail sales April 2022
  • Prior was 0.0%
  • The April flash estimate from Statistics Canada was +0.8%
  • May flash estimate +1.6%
  • Sales up in 6 of 11 subsectors led by general merchandise
  • Core sales +1.0%
  • Largest decline was in building material and garden equipment and supplies -4.3% (first decline in 4 months)
  • Gasoline stations +3.0%

 USD/CAD  was trading at 1.2947 ahead of the release. The important number in this report is the flash estimate. These numbers have proven to be reliable, as you can see with the April flash reading. A further 1.6% increase in May is partially a product of gasoline prices but it shows the Canadian consumer has money in his wallet.