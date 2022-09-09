The Canadian capacity utilization for the 2nd quarter is showing:
- prior quarter 82.0%
- capacity utilization 83.8% vs. 81.9% in the 1st quarter (revised from 82.0%)
- highest capacity utilization rate cents 2nd quarter 2018
- mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction sector increase 4% to 82.6% the highest rate since the 2nd quarter 2019
- construction sector fell -0.9% to 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. This is the 1st decline after 2 consecutive quarterly gains
- year-over-year Capacity utilization rose 1.4% to 78.5 in Q2 (highest since Q2 2019)
- 13 of 21 major manufacturer industry groups representing 60% showed gains
- computer and electronic products were the worst performer. Clothing was the strongest.
Better data from capacity utilization, but the employment data was weaker. The USDCAD has moved higher off of the jobs report but is still down 54 pips or -0.41% on the day.
