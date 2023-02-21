Canada
Canada retail sales increased by 0.5% in December

The headline data came in as expected. Ex autos was weaker but ex autos and gas was solid at 0.4% thanks to a sharp decline in gasoline prices. The expectations for January in order for a 0.7% increase. Generally speaking the prerelease data is fairly accurate.

The USDCAD is higher after the data as better inflation is driving the move. The pair as will back above the swing ceiling area from late January to February 10 between 1.3467 and 1.34749. The price has been waffling above and below that area over the last four trading days.

USDCAD
USDCAD moves higher after data today