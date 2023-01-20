Flash estimate had been -0.5% m/m

Prior was +1.4%

Ex autos % vs -0.4% expected

Prior ex autos +1.7%

Ex autos and gas vs +0.7% prior

December advance flash estimate +0.5% m/m

The headline here and the December flash estimate are both surprisingly strong. That's going to make it tough on the Bank of Canada next week because there are clear indications that the economy is slowing and that housing is falling.

The market is pricing in a 65% chance of a 25 bps hike next week with a 35% chance of no change.