Prior was -0.5%

Ex autos +% vs +% expected

Prior ex autos -0.7%

Ex autos and gas +0.9%

November advance flash estimate -0.5% m/m

Oct sales up in 6 of 11 subsectors representing 84.4% of trade

The October rise was the best in five months but the boost will be short-lived with early November data showing a contraction. I'm expecting a step-down in Canadian data early in 2023 as higher mortgage rates begin to bite hard.