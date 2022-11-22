The Canada retail sales for September 2022

Canada retail sales
Canada retail sales
  • Last month 0.7% (was expecting 0.2%). Revise lower to 0.4%
  • Preliminary estimate given last month -0.5%
  • Retail sales -0.5% vs. -0.5% expected
  • Retail sales ex autos -0.7% vs -0.6% expected
  • Prior ex autos 0.7% revised to 0.5%
  • October preliminary 1.5%
  • retail sales are down -1% in the 3rd quarter. This was the 1st quarterly decline since sales fell 11.9% in the Q2 2020
  • gasoline sales -2.4%
  • food and beverages -1.3%
  • building materials and garden equipment and supplies dealers -2.0%
  • clothing clothing accessory stores +1.7%
  • retail sales declined and 7 provinces led by Québec -1.3%. Sales were down -1.9% in the census metropolitan area of Montréal
  • sales fell and 7 of the 11 subsectors in September
Canada retail sales
Canada retail sales fell in 7 of 11 subsectors in September

The decline came in as expectations and the preliminary figures given last month. The surprise is the fairly strong rebound estimate for the month of October with a gain of 1.5% expected

/inflation