The Canada retail sales for September 2022
- Last month 0.7% (was expecting 0.2%). Revise lower to 0.4%
- Preliminary estimate given last month -0.5%
- Retail sales -0.5% vs. -0.5% expected
- Retail sales ex autos -0.7% vs -0.6% expected
- Prior ex autos 0.7% revised to 0.5%
- October preliminary 1.5%
- retail sales are down -1% in the 3rd quarter. This was the 1st quarterly decline since sales fell 11.9% in the Q2 2020
- gasoline sales -2.4%
- food and beverages -1.3%
- building materials and garden equipment and supplies dealers -2.0%
- clothing clothing accessory stores +1.7%
- retail sales declined and 7 provinces led by Québec -1.3%. Sales were down -1.9% in the census metropolitan area of Montréal
- sales fell and 7 of the 11 subsectors in September
The decline came in as expectations and the preliminary figures given last month. The surprise is the fairly strong rebound estimate for the month of October with a gain of 1.5% expected
