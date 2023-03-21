Canada CPI falls to 5.2% year on year

Prior report 5.9% (were expecting 6.1% at the time)

CPI MoM 0.4% vs 0.5% expected.

Prior MoM 0.5%

food prices rose 10.6% year-over-year for the seventh consecutive month of double digit increases

energy prices fell -0.6% year-over-year following a 5.4% increase in January. Gasoline prices fell -4.7% the first yearly decline since January 2021

Core measures

CPI YoY core 4.7% vs 4.8% expected.

Prior core YoY 5.0%

CPI core MoM 0.3% vs 0.1% last month

Median 4.9% versus a 5.0% last month

Trim 4.8% vs 5.1% last month

Common 6.4% vs 6.6% last month

The CPI year on year is at its lows level since April 2020.

The year-over-year deceleration in February 2023 was due to a base-year effect, for the second consecutive month, which is attributable to a steep monthly increase in prices in February 2022 which rose +1.0%.

