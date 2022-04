Sales fell 0.4% in February (was first decline since July 2021)

The decrease reflects lower sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector.

Estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 58.1%

Building materials were surprisingly strong, up 4.2% while the category of machinery, equipment and supplies fell by 4.2%.

USD/CAD is up 47 pips today and broad global risk aversion and commodity declines.