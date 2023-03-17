- Canada international transactions in securities for February fell $-16.18 billion versus $-2.29 billion last month
- the fall was the largest divestment since March 2022
- nonresidents acquired $4.2 billion of Canadian securities in January 2023. That was down sharply from 21.2 billion investment in December 2022
- international transactions in securities generated a net inflow of funds of $20.4 billion in the Canadian economy in January 2023. That follows a net inflow of funds of $151 billion in 2022
- Canadians sold $-15.4 billion of foreign shares with the near a 50-50 split between US and non-US foreign shares
- Canadians reduce their holdings of foreign bonds by $1.5 billion mostly in the US
The flow funds brings money back to Canada