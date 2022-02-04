- Prior report 54.7K
- Employment change -200K versus -121.5K estimate
- Unemployment rate 6.5% versus 5.9% estimate (revised to 6.0%). The pre-pandemic level was 5.7%
- full-time -83K vs 123K last month.
- part-time --117K vs -68K last month
- private sector employment felt -206K
- public sector employment rose 6K
- average hourly wages grew 2.4% YoY down from 2.7% in December (and November0
- services jobs -223K vs +10K last month
- goods producing 23K vs +44K last month
- participation rate 65.0% versus 65.4% last month (revised from 65.3% previous)
Highlights:
- All of the employment decline in January was among private sector employees (-206,000; -1.6%), reflecting large losses in the accommodation and food services; and information, culture and recreation industries. Following the decline, the number of employees in the private sector was essentially the same as in February 2020.
- Part-time employment fell below its pre-pandemic level after having recovered at the end of 2021, while full-time employment remained higher than in February 2020.
- The January 2022 year-over-year change average hourly wages of 2.4% was similar to the average annual wage growth of 2.5% observed in the five years from 2015 to 2019.
- The Omicron variant of COVID-19 spread across the country, absences due to illness or disability reached record highs in January
- The unemployment rate - 6.5% in January up 0.5 percentage points from December 2021 - was the first increase since the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2021
- The adjusted unemployment rate—which includes people who wanted a job but did not look for one—was 8.5% in January 2022.
- Accommodation and food service jobs felt -113 K largest decline since April 2020
- information, culture, and recreation felt -48K
- retail jobs felt -26K