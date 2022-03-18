Canadian retail sales
  • February flash estimate -0.5%
  • January flash estimate was +2.4%
  • December reading was -2.5%
  • Ex autos +2.5% vs +2.4% expected
  • Prior ex autos -2.5%
  • Sales up in 9 of 1 subsectors
  • Ex autos and gas+2.9% vs -2.4% prior
  • Full report

Details:

  • New auto sales +5.5% vs -0.4% prior
  • Building material and garden equipment +8.9% vs +14.1% prior (fifth gain in six months)
  • E-commerce sales -14.4% vs +14.2% y/y prior

The flash estimate is more of a mover than the main headline now. It's lower but covered by the surprise higher in the January reading.

What shocks me is the ongoing strength in building materials. Prices of lumber are back near the highs but there's no slowdown in demand. I suppose it helps when the price of the average Canadian house rises +$20K per month.

 CAD  is unmoved on the report at 1.2618.