Prior was -1.7% (revised to -2.0%)

Inventories -0.7%

Inventory to sales 1.74 vs 1.70 prior

Unfilled orders -1.0%

Capacity utilization 77.6% vs 80.8% prior

Canadian manufacturing sales increased 1.6% to $71.9 billion in July, led primarily by higher sales of food products (+3.1%), petroleum and coal products (+4.6%) and transportation equipment (+2.4%). Meanwhile, sales of paper (-4.6%) and plastics and rubber (-3.4%) products decreased the most.

The numbers point to a slowdown.