Prior was -0.2% (revised to -0.6%)

Canada IPPI year on year -6.3% versus -3.5% last month

Raw material price index -4.9%% MoM versus +2.9% last month

Raw material prices YoY -18.4% versus -10.8% last month

The latest Bank of Canada Bank of Canada The Bank of Canada (BOC) is the central bank of Canada. It was created in 1934 and is responsible for implementing monetary policy in the country, issuing currency, and promoting a safe and stable financial system.The Bank's main role is to "promote the economic and financial welfare of Canada," as defined in the Bank of Canada Act. This includes maintaining the stability of the financial system, promoting a sound and efficient financial system, and fostering monetary conditions that will preser The Bank of Canada (BOC) is the central bank of Canada. It was created in 1934 and is responsible for implementing monetary policy in the country, issuing currency, and promoting a safe and stable financial system.The Bank's main role is to "promote the economic and financial welfare of Canada," as defined in the Bank of Canada Act. This includes maintaining the stability of the financial system, promoting a sound and efficient financial system, and fostering monetary conditions that will preser Read this Term rate hike is going to prove to be a mistake. There's plenty of deflation in the pipeline and consumers are getting hit hard by mortgages. All that Macklem needs to do is wait patiently.

Prices for energy and petroleum products declined by 5.9% monthly and 33.2% annually due to lower diesel, gasoline, light fuel oils, and jet fuel prices. Prices for primary non-ferrous metal products fell by 2.8% monthly and 2.0% annually, driven by lower prices for copper, nickel, and zinc alloys. Primary ferrous metal products fell by 1.3%, and intermediate food products declined 3.8% monthly and 13.4% annually. Meat, fish, and dairy products rose 2.2% monthly and 4.5% annually, and pulp and paper prices decreased 1.8%.

The Canadian dollar is fractionally higher today, bucking the trend in AUD and NZD.