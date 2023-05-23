cANADA PPI
Canada PPI retraces the pandemic run up
  • Prior -1.8%
  • PPI YoY -3.5% versus -2.2% last month revised
  • PPI MoM -0.2% versus -0.1% last month (revised from a +0.1%)
  • Raw material price index MoM 2.9% versus -0.9% last month (revised from -1.7%)
  • Raw material price index MoM -10.8% versus -15.1% last month (revised from -16.5% last month).

Highlights from the report: