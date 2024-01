Prior was -2.8% (revised to -2.9%)

Sales down 0.8% y/y

Wholesale trade +0.9% vs +0.8% expected

Prior wholesale trade -0.5% (revised to -0.3%)

Inventories rose 0.5% to a record high of $124.2 billion

Inventory to sales 1.74 vs 1.73 prior

Canadian manufacturing sales increased 1.2% to $71.7 billion in November, mainly on higher sales in the chemical (+6.6%), primary metal (+4.0%) and machinery (+4.3%) subsectors. Sales in the motor vehicle industry group (-4.0%) declined the most.