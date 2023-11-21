Canada CPI falls to 3.1% year on year

Prior month 3.8%

CPI MoM 0.1% versus 0.1% expected

Prior MoM -0.1%

CPI YoY 3.1% versus 3.2% expected

Core measures:

BOC Core YoY 2.7% versus 2.8% last month

BOC core MoM 0.3% versus -0.1% last month

CPI median 3.6% versus 3.8% last month revised to 3.9%

CPI trim 3.5% versus 3.7% last month

CPI common 4.2% versus 4.4% last month

Data is softer than expected but the USDCAD remains lower on the day and trades just above 1.3700.

The year over year deceleration was largely a result of a lower price for gasoline (-7.8%). Excluding gasoline the CPI rose 3.6% in October (versus 3.7% in September)

The largest contributors to the year-over-year CPI increase continue to be mortgage interest costs, food purchased from stores and rent

Month-to-month was driven by travel tours and property taxes and other special charges which are priced annually in October

grocery prices remain elevated levels but decelerated year on year to 5.4% from 5.8% last month.

Service prices rise by 4.6% year-over-year which was higher than 3.9% in September. Rents rose 8.2% year on year versus 7.3% in September

6 of 8 major components decelerated from the previous month