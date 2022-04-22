IPPI and RMPI
Canada IPPI and RMPI price data from March 2022

Canada IPPI data for March 2022 showed a gain of 4.0%.

  • Prior month revised lower to 2.6% from 3.1%
  • Canada IPPI year on year 18.5% versus 15.8% last month (revised from 16.4%)
  • Raw material price index (RMPI) 11.8% MoM versus 6.4% last month
  • Raw material prices YoY 42.7% versus 30.3% last month revised from 29.8%

I took a double take on the raw material price index increase of 42.7%YoY and 11.8% month on month. The industrial product price rises also under hefty. Russia/Ukraine war sent price is surging in the commodity sector

The gains will keep the Bank of Canada on a tightening path in an attempt to slow down growth/demand, although central bankers are fighting inflation were caused partly/largely by the Russian/Ukraine war which has increased energy and other commodity prices.