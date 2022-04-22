Canada IPPI and RMPI price data from March 2022
Canada IPPI data for March 2022 showed a gain of 4.0%.
Prior month revised lower to 2.6% from 3.1%
Canada IPPI year on year 18.5% versus 15.8% last month (revised from 16.4%)
Raw material price index (RMPI) 11.8% MoM versus 6.4% last month
Raw material prices YoY 42.7% versus 30.3% last month revised from 29.8%
I took a double take on the raw material price index increase of 42.7%YoY and 11.8% month on month. The industrial product price rises also under hefty. Russia/Ukraine war sent price is surging in the commodity sector
The large gain in IPPI was the largest monthly gain since the series began in January 1956.
The gain in IPPI was largely driven by refined petroleum products (+18.8% MoM). The gain was the largest on record (going back to January 2010). YoY the prices are up 65.7%.
Non-ferrous metal products rose 9.2% (includes unwrought gold, silver, and platinum). Softwoods increase by 8.0% for the six consecutive monthly increase.
The year on year gain was the biggest since December 1974
For the raw material price index the gains were driven mainly by higher price for conventional crude oil. Excluding crude energy products the RMPI rose 6.8% monthly
was up 20.2% in March which is the largest monthly gain since June 2020 crude oil
Crude Oil
Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, and impact of politics stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC operates as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping set and dictate the global oil market.How to Trade Crude Oil Crude oil is most commonly traded as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or through other instruments with exposure to it. This includes energy stocks, the USD/CAD, and other investing options. Crude oil itself is traded across a duality of markets, including the West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent crude. Brent is the more relied upon index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded across futures trading at the time of writing. Other than geopolitical events or decisions by OPEC, crude oil can move due to a variety of different ways. The most basic is through simple supply and demand, which is affected by global output. Increased industrial output, economic prosperity, and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns, or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, an oversupply or mitigated demand due to the aforementioned factors would result in lower crude prices. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. Should demand rise or production plateau, traders will bid increasingly on crude, whereby driving prices up.
Read this Term year-over-year conventional crude oil prices rose 80.0%
crop products were up 14.0% month over month and are up 47.3% year-over-year with canola up 29.5% and 69.4% year on year. We also increase by 12.8% and 63.8% as Russia and Ukraine war increases that
price. commodities
Commodities
Commodities are assets that are either naturally grown or occurring in the environment. Most commonly this includes precious metals such as gold, silver, and palladium.Beyond metals, commodities can also focus on agricultural or industrial goods that are central to manufacturing or other sectors. This includes crude oil, copper, wheat, and others.Relative to other assets, commodities are an extremely complex form of investment, with many similarities and differences to existing products.Commodities can be traded on exchanges where investors work as a team to purchase or trade products in an attempt to generate profit from the fluctuation of market prices or because they need that particular product.Additionally, commodities are often traded through the use of exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) to give exposure to investors.How to Trade CommoditiesCommodities trading is not reserved only for institutional traders but also ordinary retail ones as wellNearly all retail brokers carry some offering of commodities, giving investors access to these assets.Investors, just like companies or other investment institutions, are able to make a profit from daily changes in commodity prices. There are several methods that investors can use to trade commodities. Commodities can be traded in futures – these are contracts that direct the purchase or trade of a commodity at a certain price. Futures trading can be particularly risky and is usually reserved for more advanced traders given the complexity of these trades.In addition, commodities can also be traded with options – this means the commodity is purchased or traded at a particular date and price.Commodities are also commonly traded with leverage, not unlike other assets, which can result in large profits or losses due to volatility in markets.
The gains will keep the Bank of Canada on a tightening path in an attempt to slow down growth/demand, although central bankers are fighting inflation were caused partly/largely by the Russian/Ukraine war which has increased energy and other commodity prices.
