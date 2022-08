Canada PPI for July 2022

Producer price index month-to-month -2.1% vs. -1.1% last month

producer price index YoY 11.9% vs 14.3% last month

raw material price index MoM -7.4% vs. -0.1% last month

raw material price index YoY 19.1% vs 32.4% last month

Sharp falls in producer prices help to take the prices off the boil. It is still simmering at a very hot temperature.