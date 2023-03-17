- Producer prices MoM -0.8% versus 0.3% revised (from 0.4% last month)
- producer prices year on year 1.4 versus 5.0% last month (revised down from 5.4%)
- raw material prices for February MoM -0.4% versus -0.2% last month (revised from -0.1%)
- raw material prices YoY -5.2% year on year versus 1.1% last month (revised from 1.2%).
- Price for energy and petroleum products fell -5.8% in February
- prices for nonferrous metal products fell -2.4% in February after increasing for four consecutive months
- prices for Ferris metals increase 1.7% for the first gain since June 2022
Input prices in Canada are falling sharply is good news for inflation going forward