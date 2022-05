Prior was -0.80B (revised to -0.14B)

Financial account +$119.7B on strong repatriation of funds from the sales of foreign shares, combined with record foreign acquisitions of Canadian bonds

Direct investment in Canada reached its highest level in one year

Exports $180.7 billion

Imports $172.1 billion

Energy product exports up $6.5 billion, despite lower volumes

This is the best reading in nearly 14 years and was led by the largest goods surplus since the financial crisis in 2008.