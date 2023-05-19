Flash estimate

A flash estimate is a preliminary release of economic data, typically released ahead of the official data release. These estimates are based on a smaller sample of data and are subject to revision in the official release. They are often used to give a general indication of the state of the economy and to inform short-term economic forecasting. Statistics agencies are making more of an effort to releases economic data sooner and this has meant more flash estimates, rather than waiting for com

