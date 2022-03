The BOC next month has a tough decision on its hands as calls grow for a 50 basis point hike, something BOC deputy Kozicki seemed to endorse in saying the central bank was 'prepared to act forcefully' last week.

This is a lower tier data point but it will get some attention from the central bank.

Average weekly hours were unchanged at 33.6 but up 2.3% from pre-pandemic levels. Job vacancies were down 5.4% but still 62% above pre-pandemic levels.

Full report.