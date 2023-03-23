Citi CEO Jane Fraser is at a Washington Economics Club event
-
Says there are 'isolated problems' in banking industry
- Major and regional
banks are well capitalized by and large
- Silicon valley bank
had holes in balance sheet and concentrated client base
- Very important to
protect depositors
- Social media is a
'complete game-changer' in bank runs
- The banking sector
is pretty sound
- Says 'this is not a
credit crisis
- First Republic is
actively working through challenges it's facing now
- Deposits into first
republic bank were aimed at buying time to help company restructure
- First republic
deposits were a mark of confidence in banking system
- Expects to get
deposits back from first republic
- Not interested in
buying first republic
- Credit Suisse has
had a lot of issues, management instability, crises
- Says 'no one was
hugely surprised' that UBS bought credit Suisse
