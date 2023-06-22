Prior was +0.07 (revised to +0.14)

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) declined to -0.15 in May from +0.14 in April, mainly due to decreases in production-related indicators. Two out of the four categories of indicators that shape the index fell from April, and three made negative contributions in May. However, the CFNAI's three-month moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term (CFNAI-MA3) rose to -0.14 in May from -0.20 in April. Similarly, the CFNAI Diffusion Index increased to -0.09 in May from -0.14 in April. Out of the 85 individual indicators, 39 made positive contributions in May, and 38 improved from April. Meanwhile, 46 indicators had a negative impact, and 47 worsened. Key contributors to the CFNAI in May were production-related and employment-related indicators, which moved to -0.09 and -0.03 respectively, from +0.18 and +0.07 in April. The personal consumption and housing category's contribution edged up to +0.02 in May from -0.01 in April.

The Chicago Fed's national acitivity index is a composite of already-released data, so it's not a market mover but it's a decent look at the trend in the economy. The index is a weighted average of 85 indicators of growth in national economic activity drawn from four broad categories of data: 1) production and income; 2) employment, unemployment, and hours; 3) personal consumption and housing; and 4) sales, orders, and inventories.