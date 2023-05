Inflation data out of China for April 2023

CPI +0.1% y/y, lowest since February 2021

expected 0.4%, previous 0.7%

and -0.1% m/m (expected 0.0%, previous -0.3%)

PPI -3.6% y/y, biggest drop since May of 2020, down for the 7th consecutive month

expected -3.2%, previous -2.5%

-0.5% m/m

Low inflation in China is no barrier to further economic stimulus, should that path be chosen.