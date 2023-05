Prior +12.7%

New yuan loans ¥718.8 billion vs ¥1.4 trillion expected

Prior ¥3.9 trillion

Broad money growth in China is easing slightly as financial conditions are seen to be tightening. And after the surge in new yuan loans in Q1 (which was a record ¥10.6 trillion), we are seeing a bit of moderation to kick start Q2.