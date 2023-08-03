Caixin / S&P Global Services PMI for July is a beat and an improved 54.1 and a seventh consecutive month of expansion

expected 52.5, prior 53.9

The Composite, however, is down from June at 51.9

prior 52.5

"In terms of policies, the top priorities should still be guaranteeing employment, stabilizing expectations and increasing household income," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group.

--

An encouraging result from China. The Composite was dragged down by the manufacturing PMI that fell into copntraction in July (see below for more on the Caixzin Manufacturing PMI for July).

--

Earlier:

--

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.