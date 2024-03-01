more to come

China February Caixin Manufacturing PMI 50.9

expected 50.6, prior 50.8

Caixin PMI summary:

production and new orders grew faster in February

new export business expanded for the second consecutive month due to an improvement in underlying global demand conditions

inventories of purchased items increased at the fastest pace since late-2020

stocks of finished items fell for the first time since June last year

employment fell for the sixth successive month

factory gate prices down for the second month, with the rate of discounting being the quickest since July 2023

We had official PMIs earlier:

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.