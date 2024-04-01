Over the weekend we had the official PMIs, much improved:

The Caixin / S&P Global Manufacturing PMI out now is the second Manufacturing PMI for March 2024 . and it too is looking positive. Its come in at 51.1, its highest for 13 months

vs. expected 51.0, prior 50.9

in expansion now for a 5th consecutive month

manufacturers' output and new orders accelerated last month

external demand also improved, the new export orders sub index hit its highest level since February 2023

drop in raw material prices reduced production costs

employment sub-index remained negative, it has been since August 2023

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.