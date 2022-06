Caixin / Markit Services PMI (May) 41.4, deep contraction still.

expected 47.3

prior 36.2

Composite 42.2

prior 37.2

This wraps up the PMIs from China for May.

The official PMIs were out last week. They also showed improvement, but still in contraction.

Also last week, the Caixin manufacturing PMI:

Terrible result, but lockdowns crush services PMIs: