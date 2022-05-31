That 0130 GMT data dump from China and Australia was like waiting for a bus .... nothing for ages then they all come at once!

Anyway, given the China PMIs were the focus I published them ASAP ... and as a result they've been buried under the Australian data. So, ICYMI:

Manufacturing 49.6

expected 48.0, prior 47.4

Services 47.8

expected 45.2, prior 41.9

Composite 48.4

prior 42.7

All improved but are still under the '50' point that separates expansion from contraction, thus contraction for all of them.

For manufacturing, some restricitions on facotires were rolled back a little earlier than other restricitons during the month, so the PMI is not too far from expansion. Services, improved but not surprising still in the doldrums.