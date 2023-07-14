Nikkie (Japanese press) on the call from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences earlier this week to expand the budget deficit by at least 1.3 trillion yuan ($182 billion) this year to fund more economic stimulus.
CASS called for stimulus measures such as
- distributing consumption vouchers to middle- and low-income households
- urged swapping local government bonds for bonds issued by the central government to ease repayment pressure on debt-burdened local economies
- further interest rate cuts by the People's Bank of China
- stressed the need to provide support to private real estate developers
