Nikkie (Japanese press) on the call from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences earlier this week to expand the budget deficit by at least 1.3 trillion yuan ($182 billion) this year to fund more economic stimulus.

CASS called for stimulus measures such as

  • distributing consumption vouchers to middle- and low-income households
  • urged swapping local government bonds for bonds issued by the central government to ease repayment pressure on debt-burdened local economies
  • further interest rate cuts by the People's Bank of China
  • stressed the need to provide support to private real estate developers

