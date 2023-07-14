Nikkie (Japanese press) on the call from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences earlier this week to expand the budget deficit by at least 1.3 trillion yuan ($182 billion) this year to fund more economic stimulus.

CASS called for stimulus measures such as

distributing consumption vouchers to middle- and low-income households

urged swapping local government bonds for bonds issued by the central government to ease repayment pressure on debt-burdened local economies

further interest rate cuts by the People's Bank of China

stressed the need to provide support to private real estate developers

Nikkei report is here for more (may be gated)