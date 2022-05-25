Bloomberg carried the report overnight:

Real-time trucking data that shows the heavy toll of COVID restrictions on China’s economy is no longer being made publicly available, according to the company that collects the information.

About the data:

G7 Connect is the fimr that collects the data

data is gathered from millions of trucks across China

previously, the data was available on its website and through other data providers

now requires pre-approved individuals and companies to log on to its website to access the information.

Bloomberg requested a comment from the firm and got this baloney in return:

“This is intended for us to build better connections with individuals and institutions that care about road freight, and help them acquire more comprehensive and accurate insight,” G7 said in response to questions from Bloomberg News.

Removing traffic data from public view makes it more difficult to assess the damage China's ineffective COVID response is inflicting on the economy.

Link to Bloomberg is here, gated.