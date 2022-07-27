Reports coming in that Wuhan locks down 1 million residents.

Wuhan's district of Jiangxia, with over 900,000 residents

its main urban areas must enter a three-day restriction from Wednesday

authorities will ban many large group events and dining at restaurants, close various public entertainment venues, agricultural product marketplaces and small clinics and suspend bus and subway services.

urged residents not to leave the area during the three days

encouraged travellers to avoid entry

The order came quickly after Jiangxia authorities said late on Tuesday they had detected two cases during regular testing drives and found another two from the screening of individuals who came in close contact with infection.

Info via Reuters