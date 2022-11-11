After the softer US CPI data yesterday, this is another welcome news for risk trades and we are seeing things pick up now with S&P 500 futures up by 23 points, or 0.6%, on the day.

China has said that it will reduce the quarantine period for inbound travellers to 5 days, either in a hotel or government quarantine facility, followed by three days confined to home. The current rules require 10 days of quarantine in total (7 days in a hotel, 3 days at home).

Meanwhile, officials have also announced that the system penalising airlines for bringing virus cases into the country will also be scrapped - reaffirming the earlier rumours last week here.

Well, so much for that denial, eh?