Caixin/S&P Global August 2023 Manufacturing PMI

expected 49.3, prior 49.2

A good beat and encouraging news from China.

Yesterday ...

The official PMIs from China:

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.