A couple of weekend news items re the aviation sector in China.

China's aviation regulator, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said it will increase domestic flights to 34% above pre-pandemic levels

This is a big boost to the domestic sector.

And, in another boost, again from CAAC (working with the US Department of Transportation (DOT)), direct regular China-US passenger flights are expected to increase from the current 48 (24 round trips) per week to 70 per week.

Oil traders might like to note these demand-enhancing developments.