Chinese Caixin Services PMI 52.5

expected 52.9, prior 52.7

The Composite is 52.5

prior also 52.5

A slight slowing for the services PMI in the month. Eyes are on China's NPC today where further promoisises of policy action to boost the economy have been spoken of. One potentially encouraging sign is China will be launching a year-long program to stimulate consumption. Not a lot of detail though: