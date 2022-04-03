China added more than 13,000 new Covid-19 infections. State media report 12,000 were asymptomatic (on Saturday).
The new variant was found in a case from a city around 70km from Shanghai.
- evolves from the BA.1.1 branch of the omicron variant, Global Times reported
- the subtype doesn’t match other coronavirus that’s causing Covid in China nor those submitted to GISAID (this is where scientists around the world share the coronavirus they sequenced, used as a method of monitoring mutations).
The Bloomberg (may be gated) report adds:
- A case in Dalian city in northern China reported on Friday also didn’t match any coronavirus found domestically, the municipal government said on its WeChat account.