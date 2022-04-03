China added more than 13,000 new Covid-19 infections. State media report 12,000 were asymptomatic (on Saturday).

The new variant was found in a case from a city around 70km from Shanghai.

evolves from the BA.1.1 branch of the omicron variant, Global Times reported

the subtype doesn’t match other coronavirus that’s causing Covid in China nor those submitted to GISAID (this is where scientists around the world share the coronavirus they sequenced, used as a method of monitoring mutations).

The Bloomberg (may be gated) report adds:

A case in Dalian city in northern China reported on Friday also didn’t match any coronavirus found domestically, the municipal government said on its WeChat account.