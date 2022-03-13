Over the weekend China partially locked down major industry hubs Shanghai and Shenzhen

Sections of the cities of these major electronics manufacturing centres locked down for a week

Shenzhen government on Sunday night

public transportation in the city will be halted

non-essential businesses ordered to suspend operations from Monday through March 20

all industrial parks, local residential areas and communities in Shenzhen to adopt lockdown measures

only businesses essential for daily life, such as markets, pharmacies and medical institutions, are allowed to keep operating as usual

restaurants can only take orders for delivery

people should not leave the city unless it is necessary

logistics to and from Hong Kong will continue

Shanghai on Saturday

urged residents not to leave unless absolutely necessary

while anyone travelling in or out of the city must present PCR tests conducted within the last 48 hours

Buses travelling between Shanghai and other provinces, such as Anhui, Shandong and Jiangxi, will halt operation from Monday

Info via Nikkei reporting

---

This, of course, will weigh on economic growth in China. From a local perspective it'll cut demand for services in these cities. Given the global importance of manufacturing operations in these centres (and Shanghai is the country's financial hub also) disruption will add to supply chain woes.

China covid cases

