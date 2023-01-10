China's Global Times with the report:

Chinese embassy and consulates in South Korea have suspended issuing short-term visas for South Korean citizens to China for visits, business, tourism, medical, transit and general personal matters from Tuesday, until discriminatory entry restrictions against China are lifted.

South Korea had previously set restrictions and requirements for testing for mainland Chinese visiting.

China has been threatening to do this as countries have imposed various restrictions. South Korea may be just the first cab off the rank.