China hopes the Netherlands would support companies in fulfilling their contractual obligations and ensure "normal" trade of lithography machines, said Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

Info via Reuters on the meeting with Dutch Trade Minister Geoffrey van Leeuwen on Wednesday,

Both men held in-depth talks on issues including the export of lithography machines to China and cooperation in the semiconductor industry, according to a statement from the Chinese commerce ministry

---

This is in the context of earlier this year, the Dutch government began denying licences for Dutch firm ASML to export advanced "DUV" tool lines to China, joining a U.S. effort to curb chip exports to China.

This from last year: