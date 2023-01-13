The Financial Times with the report, gated.
Reuters however have a brief summary, main points:
- China is moving to take minority stakes with special rights in the local units of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
- Seeking influence, Beijing began taking these stakes, called "golden shares," in private online media companies - usually about 1% of a firm - more than five years ago.
- These golden stakes are bought by government-backed funds or companies which gain a board seat and/or veto rights for key business decisions.