China inflation rates for January 2023

CPI +0.8% m/m

expected 0.7%, prior 0%

CPI 2.1% y/y

expected 2.2%, prior 1.8

PPI -0.8% y/y

expected -0.5%, prior -0.7%

for the m/m -0.4%

-

TSLA doing its bit to drive inflation up, its just increased the price of its Model Y Rear Wheel Drive model to 261,900 yuan (up 2000 yuan)