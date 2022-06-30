These are the official PMIs from the China National Bureau of Statistics

Manufacturing PMI 50.2

  • expected 50.5, prior 49.6

Non-manufacturing 54.7

  • expected 52.5, prior 47.8

Composite 54.1

  • prior 48.4

Much better out of China, PMIs climbing into expansion during June as restrictions eased back a little. Happy days. Until the next outbreak and round of severe lockdowns that is. The services PMI is especially solid, well above the central estimate.

---

The privately surveyed Caixin PMIs will follow in coming days. This is a survey including smaller firms as agai=nst the NBS official data which is heavily represented with larger firms and SOEs.

 eur 