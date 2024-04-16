Key economic indicators from China for March 2024. Plenty of misses here, not a good report.

Urban Jobless Rate 5.2%

expected 5.2%, prior 5.3%

Property Investment YTD -9.5% y/y

expected -9.2%, prior -9.0%

Residential Property Sales YTD -30.7% y/y

prior -32.7%

Industrial Production YTD +6.1% y/y

expected 6.0%, prior 7.0%

Retail Sales YTD +4.70% y/y

prior +5.50%

AUD/USD is not doing a real lot in response. It had fallen earlier with US dollar strength and had a minor lift, just a handful of tics, on intervention in the yuan. But its back near lows now.

-

A press conference from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will follow soon.