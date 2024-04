China's property market continues to dribble along its lacklustre path.

New house prices -0.3% m/m

prior -0.3%

For the y/y, -2.2%

prior -1.4%

These house price declines are a bit of a vicious circle, there more they fall the more people tend to hold off on purchases waiting for prices to fall further.

Still to come is a data deluge including retail sales and industrial production for March: