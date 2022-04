Prior ¥738.8 billion

Exports +12.9% vs +18.2% expected

Prior +13.6%

Imports -1.7% vs +11.4% expected

Prior +12.9%

The above are in Chinese yuan terms, with exports keeping up but imports seemingly underwhelming. Trade data has been a little tricky to read since the pandemic but in general, they are reflecting a recovering trend globally. But supply chain issues and the now geopolitical events between Russia and Ukraine will only serve to complicate that further, even for China.