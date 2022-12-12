New cases in mainland 2240 vs 2338 a day ago

Asymptomatic cases 6598 vs 8477 a day earlier

0 deaths vs 0 a day ago

China is no longer rounding millions of people up for mandatory testing and the people who are sick don't want to be tested on fears of being ostracized. Quarantines at home are now possible but the idea of going to a quarantine camp is surely terrifying to many.

I wouldn't trade of these numbers any time in the foreseeable future. You can safely assume that China's case numbers will be high-and-rising for the next month, at least. One thing to watch might be the strain on the healthcare system because with the global flu also raging it could be a tough mix.